Trailer filled with art stolen from Lazy Daze artist found

The trailer containing more than 60 pieces of handmade pottery was stolen from the Hilton Garden Inn hotel sometime early Friday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have found a stolen U-Haul trailer carrying the art work of a Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival vendor.

Robin Rodgers drove from Smyrna, Georgia, a six-hour trip, to sell his his goods at Cary's Lazy Daze last weekend.

On Tuesday, Rodgers posted on his Facebook page that he drove back to the Triangle on Monday to pick up the trailer and his pottery.

He said it appears almost everything was in the trailer, but on first inspection there were some broken pottery pieces.

He said he is hopeful the rest of the boxes are in good condition. In all, the artwork and the display equipment inside the trailer were valued at approximately $10,000.

Lazy Daze organizers said Rodgers, who won an award for ceramics the previous festival and would have had a free booth this year, won't have to pay a booth fee next year.