Lea Michele set to star in new holiday movie 'Same Time, Next Christmas' on ABC

Lea Michele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born" on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at the Shrine Auditorium. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

If you're the type who's already counting down to the holidays, here's a little Christmas news in July for you: Lea Michele will be starring in a holiday movie on ABC.

The movie, called "Same Time, Next Christmas," is being produced by Freeform Studios -- the production branch associated with the cable channel known for "25 Days of Christmas." It will center around Olivia Henderson (played by Michele), a young woman reuniting with her childhood sweetheart. Since they first met during her family's annual trip to Hawaii, time and distance kept them apart. Now that they're back together, "circumstances conspire" to keep them separated, according to a press release.

This Christmas will be a big one for fans of the singer, as she's also releasing her first-ever holiday album.

Michele, who has appeared on ABC before in "The Mayor," said she's excited to return to the network for this festive occasion.

"This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album," she said. "I'm honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone."

The movie will premiere sometime in December.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Freeform and this station.

RELATED: Disney's Freeform claps back against critics of 'Little Mermaid' casting
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom stored, sold cocaine at Raleigh hotel with 1-year-old, police say
8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex
Raleigh teen tennis player wins at Wimbledon
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Gerrymandering trial seeks to have district lines redrawn
Manta ray with stuck fish hooks approaches divers, gets help
Animal shelters at capacity, foster families needed
Show More
Man arrested after trying to run over deputy, leading him on chase
Vandals damage 4 parked cars in Durham neighborhood
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Mom forgives teen who accidentally killed 15-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News