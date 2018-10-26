The leader of a secretive church in western North Carolina is facing charges in a fraud scheme.Jane Whaley, leader of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, has been named in federal court records as someone who promoted an unemployment fraud scheme involving businesses owned by members of her congregation.Prosecutors said church members hired members of the congregation then laid them off so they could collect unemployment benefits.On Thursday, Whaley was named in a document that describes the fraud conspiracy charge faced by Kent Covington, a church minister.His lawyer, Stephen Cash, said his client was expected to plead guilty in the case next week.The scheme resulted in more than $250,000 in fraudulent claims between November 2008 and March 2013, according to court records.The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.In 2017, the church was investigated for claims of physical and emotional abuse against congregants.Since then, four people have been charged in the case, including two who have pleaded guilty.