Head of secretive North Carolina sect named in fraud unemployment scam

EMBED </>More Videos

The leader of a secretive church in western North Carolina is facing charges in a fraud scheme. (Credit: AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. --
The leader of a secretive church in western North Carolina is facing charges in a fraud scheme.

Jane Whaley, leader of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, has been named in federal court records as someone who promoted an unemployment fraud scheme involving businesses owned by members of her congregation.

Prosecutors said church members hired members of the congregation then laid them off so they could collect unemployment benefits.

On Thursday, Whaley was named in a document that describes the fraud conspiracy charge faced by Kent Covington, a church minister.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

His lawyer, Stephen Cash, said his client was expected to plead guilty in the case next week.

The scheme resulted in more than $250,000 in fraudulent claims between November 2008 and March 2013, according to court records.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

In 2017, the church was investigated for claims of physical and emotional abuse against congregants.

Since then, four people have been charged in the case, including two who have pleaded guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamfraudchurchreligioncrimenorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Durham officer injured while trying to pull over speeding driver
Does Babyganics owe you money in mislabeling lawsuit
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Woman with knife injures 14 children at western China school
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Some Wake County candidates amused, others annoyed by fake campaign signs
Police say dating apps behind increase in sexual assaults in NC
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
Show More
Investigators search for person who sent mail bombs, motive
Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Harnett County turns himself in
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
More News