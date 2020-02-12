SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student at Southern Lee High School was arrested after a school resource officer said he brought a knife and a gun to school.
According to a release from Lee County Sheriff's Office, the SRO and school administrators got an anonymous tip about 18-year-old Pierce Cole Love.
Investigators found the gun in Love's car, which was parked on school grounds. Lee County Sheriff's Office also said Love was also carrying a pocket knife.
Love is charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds, possessing a weapon on school grounds and marijuana posession.
Lee County Sheriff's Office said no threats of violence were made and no students were in danger.
Lee County high school student found with gun, knife at school, sheriff says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News