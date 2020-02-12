Lee County high school student found with gun, knife at school, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student at Southern Lee High School was arrested after a school resource officer said he brought a knife and a gun to school.

According to a release from Lee County Sheriff's Office, the SRO and school administrators got an anonymous tip about 18-year-old Pierce Cole Love.

Investigators found the gun in Love's car, which was parked on school grounds. Lee County Sheriff's Office also said Love was also carrying a pocket knife.

Love is charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds, possessing a weapon on school grounds and marijuana posession.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said no threats of violence were made and no students were in danger.
