Lee County man struck mother with gun, shot father in head during argument, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is facing charges after police said he struck his mother in the head and shot his father during an argument, deputies said.

Dustin Lee Moore, 32, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

On Monday just after 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of Bailey Thomas Road and found Michael and Teresa Thomas suffering from injuries.

Teresa was taken to the hospital with blunt force injury to the head, while Michael suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to UNC Hospital.

The victims said Moore pointed a .22 rifle at them during an argument that escalated to him striking Teresa in the head with the gun.

After the strike, Michael tried to disarm Moore when the gun discharged and hit him.

Both Teresa and Michael are in stable condition, officials said.

Moore was booked under a $230,000 secured bond.
