Leggett mayor, wife found dead in home; suspects in custody

LEGGETT, N.C. (WTVD) --Two people found dead during a welfare check in Edgecombe County Thursday night have been identified as the Leggett mayor and his wife.
Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie Skelton, were found dead after someone reported a welfare check after someone thought Jackie was missing, ABC11's newsgathering partner the News & Observer reports.
Leggett town commissioner Teresa Summerlin told the Charlotte Observer that authorities were notified after Jackie failed to show up for work Thursday morning at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, where she was an oncology nurse.
The sheriff's office does have suspects in custody; however, they did not say how many people were detained.
Sheriff Clee Atkinson Jr. will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.