Lenoir County deputy released from hospital after being shot, standoff continues

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County Sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a call at a home in La Grange.K-9 officer Steven Key, 30, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.Deputies are continuing to respond to a standoff situation with the suspect on Friday morning. Deputies are looking for the suspect, Robert Strother. There were no hostages.Strother is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by felon.Lenoir County officials said Strother is not in the mobile home on Lang Skinner Road. However, a man and a woman were arrested on unrelated charges after being found inside a nearby building. Law enforcement has set up a parameter and Sheriff Ronnie Ingram believes Strother is within the area.Key is recovering at home.