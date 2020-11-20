LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County Sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a call at a home in La Grange.
K-9 officer Steven Key, 30, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.
Deputies are continuing to respond to a standoff situation with the suspect on Friday morning. The suspect is at home with a dog. There are no hostages.
Key is recovering at home.
Stay with ABC11 for the latest on this story.
Lenoir County deputy released from hospital after being shot, standoff continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News