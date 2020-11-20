Lenoir County deputy released from hospital after being shot, standoff continues

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County Sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a call at a home in La Grange.K-9 officer Steven Key, 30, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.Deputies are continuing to respond to a standoff situation with the suspect on Friday morning. The suspect is at home with a dog. There are no hostages.Key is recovering at home.