Lenoir County deputy released from hospital after being shot, standoff continues

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County Sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a call at a home in La Grange.

K-9 officer Steven Key, 30, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

Deputies are continuing to respond to a standoff situation with the suspect on Friday morning. The suspect is at home with a dog. There are no hostages.

Key is recovering at home.

