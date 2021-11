RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is behind bars after being arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor.The Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested Leobardo Silverio-Chavez. He is charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.The alleged assaults have taken place during the past several years, the sheriff's office said.The minor first reported the alleged assaults late last year.Silverio-Chavez is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.