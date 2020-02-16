homicide

Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother detained at Durham Target

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Virginia teenager being sought for allegedly killing his mother and brother was taken into custody at a Durham Target, officials said.

Durham police said officers responded to the Target at 4037 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard for a shoplifter at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officers determined 17-year-old Levi Norwood was being sought by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office for a homicide.

At a Sunday press conference, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office credited the loss prevention specialist with spotting Norwood.

According to WJLA, Levi Norwood was caught in the sporting goods section attempting to steal hair dye, clothing and a backpack.

Norwood gave police a fake name but after some investigation, they were able to determine his identity.

Police said Norwood was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Levi allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located near the Target where Levi was found, but the gun has not yet been recovered.

EMBED More News Videos

Fauquier County Sheriff's Office details capture of Levi Norwood in Durham, North Carolina



Norwood was detained and Virginia officials were notified of his whereabouts.

He is currently in custody in Durham and will face a judge to determine the next steps and the extradition process.

Target issued this statement:
"We're aware of the situation, have shared video footage with the Durham Police Department and will continue to help law enforcement in any way we can."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300.
