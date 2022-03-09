North Carolina man charged in murder of 3-year-old, two men

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men and a 3-year-old girl last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Lexington police officers said Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem is accused of killing the toddler, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed, news outlets reported.

Moses also is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants. He is specifically accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. He's also accused of setting fire to a house occupied by Coker in Lexington.

Coker and Stowe were found dead inside an apartment after officers were called on March 2 for a report of smoke, police said. Officers also found the girl inside with life-threatening injuries.

Moses was arrested at his home without incident, police said.
