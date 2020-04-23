Lidl store in Cary going forward with opening despite COVID-19 pandemic

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While everything else across the country seems to be shutting down, a new grocery store in Cary is opening up.
A new Lidl store will hold a soft opening in Cary on Wednesday, April 29.
The store will be located at 2741 NC Highway 55 at High House Crossing Shopping Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no ribbon-cutting for the store's opening.
"We know that access to high quality, low priced food has never been more imperative than during this unprecedented period in our history," said Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. "We very much appreciate Lidl's moving forward with this new Cary location and doing so in such a responsible manner."
During the pandemic, the store will operate under Lidl's adjusted hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the second Lidl in Cary in addition to the store on N. Harrison Ave. It's the fourth location in Wake County.
According to the company, the store will undergo daily enhanced cleanings.
Lidl will also be limiting the amount of customers in store at one time to approximately 5 customers per 1,000 square feet.
Lidl stores already have special shopping hours for customers over the age of 65, and those with health conditions that put them at higher risk for complications related to COVID-19.
The special shopping hours will be from 7-8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at all Lidl stores.
In addition, protective barriers are being installed at all checkout lanes and the company is providing protective masks and five pairs of gloves for every employee for each shift.
