Lime scooter driver hit by car near NC State campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person on an electric scooter ended up in the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night.It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive near NC State campus.An 18-year-old riding a Lime scooter collided with a car. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The driver is not expected to face any criminal charges.