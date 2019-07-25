Lime scooter driver hit by car near NC State campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person on an electric scooter ended up in the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive near NC State campus.

An 18-year-old riding a Lime scooter collided with a car. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is not expected to face any criminal charges.
