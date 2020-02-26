Man charged with 2 homicides accused of 2014 Rocky Mount cold case murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Rocky Mount investigators made an arrest more than five and a half years after a man was murdered.

The shooting happened on Holly Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on August 5, 2014. Officers found 30-year-old Kelly Anderson had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

According to a release from Rocky Mount Police Department, detectives in the Cold Case Unit reopened Anderson's case in Dec. 2019.

On Monday, investigators served a warrant on Limichael Pittman for first-degree murder in connection to Anderson's death. Rocky Mount Police Department said while investigators were following leads, they were also able to charge Pittman with an attempted murder that happened three days before Anderson's death.

Pittman is currently in jail awaiting trial on two unrelated homicides in Rocky Mount and Edgecombe County.

SEE MORE | Man accused in Rocky Mount deadly shooting arrested in Baltimore
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News