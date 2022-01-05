missing children

FBI dive team joins search for San Antonio 3-year-old reported missing 2 weeks ago

EMBED <>More Videos

San Antonio police give update as FBI joins search for girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio, Texas, girl reported missing two weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex during the late afternoon of Dec. 20.

The 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington, D.C., Monday night and searched bodies of water near the girl's family's apartment all day Tuesday, Police Chief William McManus said.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

"I wish I could be more uplifting. I know this looks like we're really onto something. But all we're doing here is following up," he said at a briefing at the search site.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

The child's family had reported that she was at the playground with her mother, who had walked away briefly and found the child missing upon her return.

The family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from "threats that were posed to us," Lina's father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS-TV.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family remains hopeful in search for missing 3-year-old from San Antonio
EMBED More News Videos

Lina Khil's family gathered on Christmas Eve to pray for her safe return. A $150,000 reward is being offered for information in her disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsmissing girlmissing childrenfbiu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
AMBER Alert: Polk County 11-year-old girl found safe
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing
Vehicle seen driving away from Christmas homicide scene
Governor pardons Homer Plessy, of 'separate but equal' ruling
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Powerball lottery jackpot at $630M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
NC State student breaks barriers in marine science
Show More
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Durham County deputies shoot and kill shotgun-wielding woman
2-year-old 'seeing himself' in 'Encanto' sends powerful message
Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat
As 1-year anniversary of Jan. 6 nears, feds warn it 'may be exploited'
More TOP STORIES News