Sheriff: NC deputy was dragged through field before he shot man trying to escape traffic stop

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man who tried to escape a traffic stop, resulting in a deputy being dragged through a field, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies tried to stop a car on a road in Lincolnton on Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, the driver took off while the deputy was inside the open driver's side door. This caused the deputy to be dragged along with the vehicle.

While being dragged, the deputy pulled out his gun and sot the driver. The deputy was then thrown from the vehicle, which continued on until it hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. The deputy was not seriously injured.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The deputy who shot the driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The sheriff's office also says it has body worn camera video of the incident.
