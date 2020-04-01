VIDEO: NC paramedic nearly hit by out-of-control driver skidding across front lawn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lincoln County paramedic was nearly hit by a car zooming across his front lawn Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from Carlynn Gabbard, her husband was leaving for work when the car slid onto their property on Old Plank Road.

The incident was captured by a Nest security camera.

"God was watching over us tonight," Gabbard wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that she was standing in the doorway with their 7-month-old at the time.

It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing any charges.
