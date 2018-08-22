Linden woman recalls dating 'Ramsey Street Rapist' suspect

The man suspected of being the "Ramsey Street Rapist" is due in a Cumberland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Fayetteville policeafter using DNA to crack the case.The news shocked one area woman with a past connection to Bowden."It's not something I want to believe, but something I have to believe because it is so close to home," said Lauren Akins, who said she once dated Bowden years ago. " he was smart back then and obviously he thought he was smart now."Akins can vividly recall attempting to talk about her fears of the "Ramsey Street Rapist" to Bowden."He kind of pushed it off like it wasn't nothing," Akins said. "It's a shock to even think he would do something like this. I feel bad for all the women who had to deal with this. I will never look at him the same."