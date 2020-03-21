Community & Events

Raleigh neighborhood takes to their porches for Saturday night social hour

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Historically, the term "cabin fever" was reserved for sailors.

Amidst the COVID19 crisis, however, the fever pitch is emerging as a common complaint.

EMBED More News Videos

Jonah Kaplan reports live from Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood



"I think everyone is just terrified because there's so much unknown right now," Lisa Adamo, a Raleigh mom, said. "I think everyone coming together and showing up for each other, showing up for the neighborhood right now, is really important.

The Adamo family lives in Raleigh's historic Oakwood neighborhood near Downtown. On Saturday, dozens of neighbors planned a "night out" on their porches to break the monotony of social distancing.

Initiated by Raleigh Village East, "Howdy Neighbor Night" invites Oakwood residents "to come outside, each on our own porch, balcony or front yard to wave to neighbors, make noise, bang a pan, sing or play a musical instrument."

The Adamos are all in.

"Every day it's the same thing," Jason Adamo tells ABC11. "Feeding ourselves, feeding our daughter, going for walks."

Jason, a musician, has taken his talents online, while also balancing child care with Lisa for their daughter, Brooklyn.

Though they want to limit Brooklyn's screen time, Jason and Lisa concede it's a big challenge. Using video chat technology has been a big help to connect with family and friends, but the Adamo are adamant that virtual communication is no match for being there in person.

"Being in 3D with them, being able to touch them," Lisa says. "Having my mom hold my daughter, having my dad hold my daughter, having his dad come over for dinner. It's just nonexistent at this point."

Oakwood is not alone in trying to boost morale in the neighborhood; Claremont South in Chapel Hill is now lined with balloons at every home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdowntown raleighcoronavirusneighborhoodcommunityraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News