At least 1 person dead, 3 missing after tornado touches down in Bertie County

At least one person has died after a tornado touched down in Bertie County as Hurricane Isaias was passing through North Carolina overnight.

"Up in the northeastern part of the state in Bertie County, we know we have at least one fatality, a number of people injured as a tornado hit a mobile home park," Governor Roy Cooper said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. "We have search and rescue crews there."

County officials also confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor.

Bertie County Commissioner Ronald Wesson told ABC11 that 20 people were injured. Three others are unaccounted for--an adult and two children.

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.

"All in all, this storm got in and got out pretty quickly," Cooper said. "And that's a good sign for potential flooding, which we hope will not be serious. So we're of course saddened by the one fatality that we know, at least that we have, but we know overall that this storm, moving quickly, that the damage was not anywhere as great as it could have been."

ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker noted Isaias for being an exceptionally fast-moving storm and said it produced 16 tornado reports as of 10 a.m.
