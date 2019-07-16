NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner chokehold death

NEW YORK -- The Justice Department has declined to file federal civil rights charges against the NYPD officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a national rallying cry for demonstrations about police treatment of minorities.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn informed the family of the decision not to charge Officer Daniel Pantaleo Tuesday, one day shy of the five-year anniversary of Garner's death and the deadline for the statute of limitations to file federal charges.
Officers were attempting to arrest Garner on charges he sold loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a Staten Island convenience store. He refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down.
Garner is heard on bystander video crying out "I can't breathe" at least 11 times before he falls unconscious. He later died.
Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, spoke out after the meeting with federal prosecutor, saying, "The DOJ has failed us."
An emotional daughter of Eric Garner screamed, "When are you going to fire this officer? We want justice, and we want it today."
The decision was not a surprise, as the Justice Department had the New York Police Department conduct an administrative hearing.
Chokeholds are banned under police policy, though Pantaleo has maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called a "seatbelt."
The medical examiner's office said a chokehold contributed to Garner's death.
The NYPD brought Pantaleo up on departmental charges earlier this year, and federal prosecutors were observing the proceedings.
He could face dismissal, but Police Commissioner James O'Neill has the final say on Pantaleo's fate in the department. But he will not make a decision until the police administrative judge who oversaw the disciplinary trial renders her verdict.
A state grand jury cleared him of criminal conduct in 2014, but a federal investigation into the death remains open.
