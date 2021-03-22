u.s. & world

Police responding to active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, supermarket | WATCH LIVE

By Patty Nieberg, Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

Federal law enforcement sources told ABC News there are multiple victims, but it's not immediately clear if they were referring to fatalities or injuries.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a report of someone shot in the parking area. The suspect was allegedly armed with a long gun.
Helicopter video from KMGH-TV shows heavy police response to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.



A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender." They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he's "closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."



Kevin Daly, owner of Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria Restaurant a block or so from the supermarket, said he was in his shop when he saw police cars arriving and shoppers running from the grocery store. He said he took in several people to keep them warm, and others boarded a bus provided by Boulder police and were taken away.

Associated Press reporters James Anderson and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this story.

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
