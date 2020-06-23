LIVE | Crews continue bringing down Raleigh Confederate monument on Capitol grounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crews continued working on the removal of the Confederate monument on state Capitol grounds in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

A crane and new moving equipment showed up around 2 a.m. and work began to move the statue around 4:45 a.m. People stopped by to catch a glimpse of the work along Salisbury Street. A timeline of the statue's actual removal is not known.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all monuments on the Capitol grounds to be moved "to protect public safety."

On Saturday, crews removed two Confederate monuments from downtown Raleigh, including the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument.

On Friday, Demonstrators climbed and successfully toppled two statues from the Confederate monument outside the Capitol building. Some threw yellow ropes around two of the statues on the monument to help bring the structure down.

RELATED | Most NC Confederate monuments sit on public property in prominent locations

ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.
