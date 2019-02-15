EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

An active shooting situation has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora in Kane County.The Daily Herald reports that four City of Aurora Police Officers and multiple civilians have been injured.At 3 p.m., the City of Aurora tweeted that the alleged shooter had been apprehended but the lockdown continued.John Probst, a Henry Pratt employee who escaped the building, said he saw a man holding a pistol with a laser scope. He said he recognized the shooter as a coworker.There would have been approximately 30 people in the building at the time of the shooting, Probst said.Probst said he saw other coworkers injured and that the shooter was firing indiscriminately."One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin', and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building," Probst said.Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door.Officials have asked that residents on the west side of Aurora to remain sheltered until the search for the shooter has ended.The Henry Pratt company is located in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue. The shooting was confirmed by the Kane County Sheriff.Several injuries have been reported and victims have been taken to local hospitals. The extent of the victims' injuries and the number of casualties is unknown.ATF and FBI agents were responding to the scene as of 2:37 p.m.The active shooter situation was confirmed by the City of Aurora on Twitter at 2:23 p.m.No one is currently in custody.At approximately 2:20 p.m., several SWAT officers were visible outside the Henry Pratt building and the scene appeared to still be active. Several ambulances were being staged away from the building for any potential victims.Holy Angels School is on lockdown, as is Capital Printing and Die Cutting in the 300 block of South Highland.West Aurora Schools are on soft lockdown and all students are being held in the building. School District 129 sent the following statement to parents:"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area. Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."After the alleged shooter was apprehended, District 129 officials said they will update parents about dismissal procedures.An employee at Capital Printing told ABC7 they are currently sheltering in a closet.An employee at Henry Pratt told ABC7 she was uninjured but shaken by the incident and believes some of her coworkers may have been injured.Witnesses report that there are at least 30 police cars on the scene.