7 arrested in connection to building damage, looting at North Hills, Triangle Town Center during George Floyd protests

Groups marched to demand change and justice throughout American institutions with some demonstrations turning violent with a tenor of anger and unrest. More than 20 states have enacted the National Guard with more than a dozen major cities under a curfew. In Raleigh, police were seen clearing the scene around Blount and Hargett streets Monday at 4:30 a.m. after a hectic weekend.
Monday marks one week since Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. The tension was palpable in cities throughout the nation as scenes of chaos erupted.
In Raleigh, there was damage beyond the downtown area. Four were arrested from incidents at Triangle Town Center with three arrests stemming from North Hills.
5:50 p.m.
A US Army official said active duty Army military police units from Fort Bragg will go to Washington DC tonight.
5:45 p.m.
Protesters gathered in Bronco Square in Fayetteville and started walking towards downtown when their path was blocked by law enforcement officers. At least one person was detained.
#NEW: A large crowd of people are gathering near @uncfsu to protest the death of #GeorgeFloyd and demand justice. People we spoke to say they intend for this to be peaceful. A lot of @FayettevillePD in the area. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/scbU0AWqqS— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 1, 2020
Protesters have also gathered in downtown Raleigh for the third straight day.
The protest has moved from the Capitol to Fayetteville street in front of @DukeEnergy building. #ABC11 #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/YsCR1zRfaD— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 1, 2020
5:15 p.m.
The City of Fayetteville updated its curfew, adding that no one is allowed to leave their homes except to seek emergency medical care or food. All businesses, including entertainment venues or meeting places, are allowed to be open.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters, public employees, health care workers, on-duty military personnel, public transportation employees, utility company employees and journalists are exempt from the curfew.
5 p.m.
In a news release, the City of Raleigh said anyone with questions about the curfew starting at 8 p.m. can call a hotline at 919-996-2200.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Department did not respond to additional questions about the curfew, including how officers intend to enforce it.
4 p.m.
ABC11 reporter Tim Pulliam asked a protester named Alexandria Taylor in Durham on Monday afternoon, "What are you personally afraid of?"
Here's what she said:
"I'm afraid of not being able to walk the streets and to live my life fearlessly...I'm afraid of not being able to live fully because I feel fear in the pit of my stomach to do every day things. It's not just traffic stops. You can be in a place where something is in an uprising and it's just taken out of proportion. Instead of someone calming down a situation, it's automatic violence. And then it's put back on us as if the violence came from us."
Listen to more of what she had to say here:
3:20 p.m.
Mayor Chuck Allen of Goldsboro has instituted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m, with the exemption of people traveling to and from for work.
Mayor Allen said a protest in downtown Goldsboro Sunday night remained mostly peaceful.
3 p.m.
The Durham Freeway was shut down by a group of a couple dozen of protesters near South Alston Avenue.
Headed to work. Durham Freeway shutdown in both directions. Protesters on foot up ahead. Newscast at 4:00. We’ll see if I make it. pic.twitter.com/7pBKFtF24s— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 1, 2020
2:53 p.m.
Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said he has "been made aware of inflammatory statements by an employee of our organization" and said that worker has been fired. He did not identify the worker or the position they held.
The recent incident in Minneapolis has led to cries for change across our nation, and the world," Pierce said. "As the Sheriff of Wayne County, I swore an oath to protect and serve every citizen of Wayne County. Specifically in that oath, I vowed to have respect for citizens' common and constitutional rights. The tragedy resulting in the loss of George Floyd's life was inexcusable and intolerable. In that same oath, I pledged to maintain integrity and honesty, and I expect no less from every employee in my office."
Pierce said such "statements or comments will not be tolerated."
"I, along with County Manager Craig Honeycutt, have, and will, deal swiftly with any employee who attempts to undermine, antagonize, or incite during these peaceful protests," Pierce said. "One individual has been terminated after we were made aware of comments on social media. To those citizens who brought this to our attention, we thank you."
2:52 p.m.
The City of Wilson has imposed a curfew for the entire city starting at 8 p.m. on Monday and ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The curfew is in place for the protection of residents and law enforcement officers. All people should remain home during the curfew, with the exception of anyone seeking medical assistance for themselves or a family member and people traveling from employment.
The curfew will remain in place nightly until Mayor Stevens terminates the curfew, the city said.
Travel on any public street is prohibited during the curfew. Violating the curfew is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.
1:30 p.m.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement regarding the recent events and racial tensions sweeping the nation.
He expressed his anguish and anger and called for meaningful discussion and issued a call to stand up "for what is right."
Click here for larger view
1 p.m.
Cumberland County buildings in the downtown Fayetteville area are closing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, to allow employees time to leave the area prior to potential protest activities.
The closure affects the following County buildings and departments:
Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse, county departments located within the building and the court system offices
Historic Courthouse
Veterans Services
Workforce Development/NC Works Career Center
Headquarters Library
Employee Pharmacy
Employee Health Clinic
Board of Elections
Pretrial Services
11:15 a.m.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin enacted a curfew that will begin tonight at 8 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
She issued the following statement:
As Mayor, the safety and security of the people of Raleigh are my top priorities. After two nights of violence and destruction, I have issued a State of Emergency and will impose a citywide curfew that will begin tonight at 8 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
By setting a curfew, my hope is that this will allow our community to pause, collect ourselves, begin to repair the damage, and turn our focus to the important work of finding connection and commonality. There are so many people hurting throughout this city, and we need to come together peacefully and as one community.
There is truth in the call for justice. For those who have protested peacefully, your voices are being heard and will always be welcome. The call for change can't be answered, however, if we continue to allow destruction of our property and attacks on our small businesses that have already been hurt by this as well as the impacts of COVID-19.
I have great hope for our community and believe in our people. Today, we must work together, as one, and use this as an opportunity to become better than we were before. One Raleigh for all people.
Curfew
- Requires individuals to remain at home with the exception of medical emergencies
- Restricts travel within the city limits of the City of Raleigh
- Does not apply to medical professionals, public safety workers, hospital workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities
- personnel, and journalists
- Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and heavy fine
- Will remain in effect until Mayor declares it's over
Stores such as Target, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart were damaged around Triangle Town Center.
Bricks are still in and around the Ross Dress for Less which was broken into overnight. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/L8xoYY6fmY— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 1, 2020
Just talked with the manager of this Dicks at Triangle Town Center. The store closed early yesterday to prepare for possible damage. The store was broken into. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/hdNM8O6gGm— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 1, 2020
Glass shattered at the Dartmouth Apartment Homes in North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh. #goergefloydprotest #raleighprotests #protests2020 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Z49GezKBG5— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 1, 2020
"We have to put the safety of our city first," Baldwin said. An announcement regarding the curfew is expected Monday morning.
Four Wake County buildings are closed Monday from damage - including the courthouse, justice center, the office administrative building and the public safety center.
Downtown Raleigh and Fayetteville businesses are evaluating the damage left the weekend protests turned violent.
"The headlines are not about those protesters and their calls for serious, meaningful change," Cooper said Sunday. "They are more about riots and tear gas and broken windows and stolen property. That's wrong and must be stopped."
Many from the community have gathered to help clean up the damaged businesses.
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests across the Triangle
Raleigh Police Department has yet to respond to questions about how they plan to enforce the curfew or protect businesses.
Cyrus Glass, who owns Rocket Fizz in downtown Raleigh, said he was frustrated and felt that law enforcement officers didn't do enough to protect his business.
"If I have to sit out here seven days a week from open to close to protect the business, I would do that, because this is how I feed my kids," Glass said.
9:15 a.m.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, sharply criticized Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper after the rioting and damage across North Carolina.
"Last night, Raleigh's capital city sustained widespread damage from hordes of rioters who set fire to the street and destroyed businesses - again. Businesses were shown on live TV with armed private guards - mercenaries - protecting life and property because their elected leaders failed them," Berger wrote. "The destruction represents a failure of executive leadership at every level. Only a fool would think that permitting lawlessness on night one would result in different behavior on night two."
Berger said the curfew imposed on Raleigh on Monday was too little, too late, saying the action should have taken place a day earlier, as well as earlier deployment of National Guard resources.
"If you're a tattoo artist trying to reopen your business, you'll be arrested in front of a TV camera as a 'show of force.' But if you burn that tattoo parlor to the ground, you'll face no consequence," Berger said. "If you're a group of 11 worshipers looking to pray inside your chapel, the Governor will go to federal court to stop you. But if you're a group of 100 rioters, the Governor will make empty gestures about 'encouraging' local officials hours before you return with baseball bats to wreak havoc all over again.
"Inaction, paralysis, and intentional neglect by elected leaders can no longer be ignored," Berger added. "It is past time for Governor Cooper to lead forcefully and decisively to put an end to what more and more looks like organized domestic terrorism."
1:25 a.m.
Raleigh police are now responding to reports of break-ins in the area of Triangle Town Center Mall.
Responding to calls of break-ins in area of Triangle Town Center Mall.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 1, 2020
1 a.m.
As protests throughout central North Carolina continue, Raleigh Police report looting at businesses in North Hills early Monday.
I am reporting from North Hills in Raleigh, NC where police tell me there is looting. @ABC11_WTVD @RaleighGov @raleighpolice #GeorgeFloydprotest #protest2020 pic.twitter.com/ToqPX0TfKV— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 1, 2020
12:30 a.m.
The National Guard has been called to 'provide support' to Raleigh as the city continues to experience unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.
"The National Guard is now deployed to provide support as we work to restore order & ensure the safety of residents; protect necessary and critical infrastructure; and help ensure that those who wish to lawfully and peacefully exercise their 1st Amendment right to protest can do so," Raleigh Police announced early Monday morning in a tweet.
The National Guard is now deployed to provide support as we work to restore order & ensure the safety of residents; protect necessary & critical infrastructure; and help ensure that those who wish to lawfully and peacefully exercise their 1st Amendment right to protest can do so.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 1, 2020
On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper authorized 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to mobilize between Raleigh and Charlotte.
- SUNDAY
11 p.m.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is expected to enact a curfew for the City of Raleigh on Monday following the outrage brought by George Floyd's death.
"We are working on the details right now and we will make an announcement between 10 and 11 tomorrow," Baldwin said in an interview with ABC11. "We have to put the safety of our city first."
The details of the curfew have not been released at this time.
Baldwin made the decision after monitoring the situation in downtown Raleigh.
"I wanted to give them (the protestors) a chance. I'm an optimist, I was hoping for the best and now what we've seen is more destruction downtown," Baldwin said.
Raleigh will be the third city within central North Carolina to issue a curfew, along with Spring Lake and Fayetteville.
10 p.m.
Raleigh police are advising demonstrators to not bring weapons to protests.
"If you are participating in the protest, you cannot bring weapons. If you are not participating in the protest, you may not bring a weapon near the protest," Raleigh police wrote in a tweet.
#RaleighProtest— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 1, 2020
If you are participating in the protest, you cannot bring weapons. If you are not participating in the protest, you may not bring a weapon near the protest. #RaleighRiots #RaleighNC #Riot2020 #RaleighPolice pic.twitter.com/Au4cd7BeNc
7:45 p.m.
Raleigh police and protesters faced off in downtown Raleigh. At one point, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. In a tweet, Raleigh police said they used the tear gas "to move protesters out of the path of an EMS vehicle on its way to an emergency medical call after they refused to move."
5 p.m.
Protesters have begun marching to Battle Park in Rocky Mount.
Couple hundred folks march their way into battle park here in @cityofrockymtnc. They’re about to start event at base of confederate monument here. #ABC11 #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/NDlMzxsje3— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 31, 2020
4:15 p.m.
Governor Cooper announced in a news conference that he has authorized 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to mobilize in response to the George Floyd protests that turned violent in multiple cities Saturday night.
North Carolina is among 15 other states and the District of Columbia that has called out the National Guard.
The National Guardsmen are available upon request by local governments. So far, Raleigh and Charlotte have requested a response.
Cooper on Sunday complimented the efforts of the peaceful protests but condemned the violent actions that brought property damage to many businesses and structures, including the site of the 1960 Woolworth sit-ins, a historic civil-rights landmark.
"Let me make one thing clear: People are more important than property. Black lives do matter," Cooper said.
As many cities across North Carolina begin to issue states of emergency, such as Fayetteville, Greensboro and Charlotte, Cooper promised state support to mayors.
Cooper ensured the public that cities will be responsible for establishing curfews if they choose to do so.
4 p.m.
Mayor Mitch Colvin has declared a State of Emergency within the city of Fayetteville. This order includes a curfew for citizens that is 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. He originally said 7 p.m. but confirmed to ABC11 on Sunday that it starts at 8 p.m.
2:15 p.m.
Officials said Wake County Courthouse, Wake County Justice Center, Wake County Office Building and Wake County Public Safety Center will be closed June 1 due to damage sustained during the protest.
1 p.m.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and Police Chief Gina Hawkins spoke out about the unrest that stemmed from the George Floyd protest.
An emotional business owner at today’s press conference tells @MayorColvin she wishes the response to last night’s looting and vandalism would’ve been swifter. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/MWpvsu8XWV— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) May 31, 2020
The mayor said Fayetteville will be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., urging those who planned peaceful protests for Sunday night and Monday morning to stay home.
"This will give our law enforcement officers the opportunity to see who it is who has bad intentions, to run the street, to destroy property, and to cause harm and havoc in our community, which will not be tolerated," Colvin said. "Those who are from outside who choose to come in to cause havoc, you will be held accountable."
WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE
Chief Hawkins said there have been approximately three arrests, but could not give further details.
Colvin also addressed business leaders angry about damage to their property, saying he understood their frustrations, but the city's response to the protest was strategic.
"Number one, we have the lives of the people that we have to preserve first," Colvin said.
When asked whether the city had plans to tear down the Market House, Colvin said that was a separate conversation to have on a later date, but he did not support that idea at this time and wanted to focus on restoring the building.
"As the community starts to heal, we'll talk about what our next steps are," Colvin said.
11:30 a.m.
Adam Lindstaedt, the owner of The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh, posted this message to his Facebook page about the damage to buildings in Raleigh overnight along with a photo of George Floyd: "Human life is irreplaceable. George Floyd's life cannot be replaced. Ahmaud Arbery's life cannot be replaced. Philando Castile's life cannot be replaced. Alton Sterling's life cannot be replaced. All of the black lives suddenly ripped away from their families at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them cannot be replaced. Our broken window can be replaced."
11 a.m.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the violence following downtown protest.
WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE
“Last night wasn’t about building bridges. Unfortunately, it was about burning them.” pic.twitter.com/LNgu6l9GEF— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Mayor Baldwin said she has been in contact with Gov. Cooper and is asking for a state of emergency which could allow for a curfew if needed.
“Last night was both heartbreaking and devastating.” Mayor Mary- Ann Baldwin pic.twitter.com/6nFc5rdsRj— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Chief Deck-Brown said five officers were hospitalized last night but have since been released. The chief said 12 arrests were made overnight.
Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Five officers were transferred to the hospital last night. All were released from hospital says Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown pic.twitter.com/RzwgE3AR09— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Brain bruise, broken teeth, damage to a jaw, cardiac issues among the injuries officers sustained last night— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Raleigh police are investigating other crimes that were committed Saturday night.
10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh is temporarily closed at both ends and intersecting side streets from Salisbury Street to Wilmington Street to facilitate clean up. The closure is until further notice.
It takes a team to rebuild a city. pic.twitter.com/ZcatrnHa3L— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
While demonstrations in Durham began just after 1 p.m., protesters began to show up in Raleigh around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham, Fayetteville, Raleigh to protest death of George Floyd
The protests began peacefully but started to get tense between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Officers in riot gear began to use smoke to disperse the crowd and some protesters began to loot.
"While the city of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department readily accommodate lawful protesters, we will not turn a blind eye to the despicable and outright criminal behavior that occurred on the heels of yesterday's peaceful protest," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown said overnight.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin condemned the actions of the small group of individuals who incited chaos and violence after the organized.
May 31, 2020
Chief Deck-Brown's comments on the incidents following the peaceful protest on May 30, 2020. #RaleighDemandsJustice@WRAL @ABC11_WTVD @newsobserver @WNCN pic.twitter.com/TtcBpLX2LA— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 31, 2020
Sunday morning, businesses in Raleigh are looted, flooded, damaged and some still have alarms ringing.
The dollar general in downtown Raleigh pic.twitter.com/IVp2UhW3fR— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
It’s incredibly eerie downtown as the majority of shops/restaurants have been damaged. Alarms are still ringing. pic.twitter.com/Ajmer1t1lH— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The scene on Fayetteville St. as the sun begins to rise in Raleigh. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/XVR4ANiaFG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
The YMCA has been shut down since Mid-March and this is now the scene pic.twitter.com/pY6J9xRAoP— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Businesses are starting to flood pic.twitter.com/SCreNqCfLs— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
In Fayetteville, protesters began to gather at 3 p.m. The protest began peacefully but the historic Market House was set on fire around 7:20 p.m. Around 9 p.m., many downtown Fayetteville businesses were looted and left damaged.
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
The protests in Durham remained peaceful throughout the night.
Protests around the country are stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.