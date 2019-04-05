Jonathan Sander triple murder trial moves into 10th day of testimony

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander is nearing its end.
Before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sander's defense team rested its case. That comes after less than two days of testimony for the defense.
The prosecution, on the other hand, spent 9 days calling witnesses and trying to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sander used a shotgun to murder his three neighbors--Sandy Mazzella, Stephenie Mazzella and Elaine Mazzella--in March 2016.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin after 12 p.m. ABC11 will continue to stream it live online.
Prosecutors spent nearly two weeks going through evidence and having witnesses testify against Sander. They even played an hours-long video where Sander himself described to investigators how and why he killed his neighbors.
Sander now said that confession was not true. He said Sal Mazzella, the patriarch of the Mazzella family, is the real perpetrator of the 2016 slayings.
Thursday, Sander's wife took the stand to defend her husband. Sander was scheduled to testify, but when a judge asked him if he was going to take the stand he said, "I don't need to testify; the truth will come out."
Thursday, April 4, prosecutors finished playing Sander's confession tape and wrapped up their case; Sander's defense team started calling witnesses
Wednesday, April 3, prosecutors unleashed their strongest piece of evidence yet: Sander himself confessing to the murders.
Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.
Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders
Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case
Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders
Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders
Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
Jonathan Sander triple murder trial moves into 10th day of testimony
TOP STORIES
Show More