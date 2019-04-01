Crime & Safety

Confession tape expected soon in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of a Wake County man accused of shooting and killing his three neighbors in 2016.

Jonathan Sander is accused of killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016, at a home near Wake Forest.

Prosecutors said they expect to wrap up their arguments by mid-week. Before that happens, a recording in which Sander's confessed to the murders is expected to be played.

Sander has since pleaded not guilty. If the confession tape is played for the jury, Sander and his defense team will get a chance to explain to the jury why he confessed to something he now said he did not do.

Later in the week, Sander is also expected to take the stand and testify in his own defense.

Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders

Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case

Wednesday, March 27: Dash cam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders

Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders

Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
