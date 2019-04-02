KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

Residents living within a 1 mile radius of the #KMCO plant fire have been asked to Shelter in Place. Here's what to do when a shelter in place has been ordered: #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ie7z1CvOtO — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5230551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

Crosby Plant Fire: Preliminary info: Isobutylene initially started fire and is burning. First Responders trying to contain fire. One confirmed deceased at the scene, two have been life-flighted in unknown condition. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

We remain at Level 3- Increased Readiness as we continue to monitor clean- up efforts at the ITC site in Deer Park. We are also actively monitoring the KMCO explosion in Crosby, TX. County resources from @FMO @HCSOTexas and Harris County Pollution Control are en route to assist. — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019

.@_SkyEye has a closer look at the streets surrounding the KMCO explosion in Crosby https://t.co/P2wteMNkgs pic.twitter.com/ukulsXU4RD — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.One person has died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight.A shelter in place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire.Crosby, Sheldon, Galena Park and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. Additionally, the Rhodes School Channelview campus is sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.Air conditioning systems are shut down. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.One worker told ABC13 a leak was detected just before the blast. He said workers were scrambling out of the area, even crawling under fencing to get away.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the preliminary information is that the fire was started by isobutylene.Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.