KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

A shelter in place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the #KMCO plant fire in Crosby at 16503 Ramsey Rd. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BdEJcKoNPn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 2, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5230551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

Crosby Plant fire: arriving in the general area. Information is preliminary: schools have sheltered in place, a few pops have been heard, air seems to be moving in Southwest direction. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/jFECk4g8AJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

We remain at Level 3- Increased Readiness as we continue to monitor clean- up efforts at the ITC site in Deer Park. We are also actively monitoring the KMCO explosion in Crosby, TX. County resources from @FMO @HCSOTexas and Harris County Pollution Control are en route to assist. — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019

.@_SkyEye has a closer look at the streets surrounding the KMCO explosion in Crosby https://t.co/P2wteMNkgs pic.twitter.com/ukulsXU4RD — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 2, 2019

View of smoke from chemical fire at KMCO facility in Crosby from hwy 90. 11 miles from site. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nTAvtE1i8U — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.One person has died, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. Earlier, officials said one person was unaccounted for.A shelter in place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire.Crosby, Sheldon, Galena Park and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. Additionally, the Rhodes School Channelview campus is sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.Air conditioning systems are shut down. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.