'Killed over pocket change': Arrest made in deadly shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver, according to Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Wes Tripp announced Thursday that one of the two suspects in the murder of James Anthony Lee Jr. was behind bars.

Tripp said deputies arrested Quartez Malik Powel, 18, on charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Tripp said no information about the second suspect would be released.

"We're having too many senseless killings over pocket change," Tripp said.

Lee was a graduate of Weldon High School. He worked for Virginia Department of Corrections, Walmart and took hours as a delivery driver for Domino's.

On Monday night, Lee volunteered to take a delivery in Roanoke Rapids. Tuesday morning he was found in the driver's seat of his car shot three times.

Tripp said Lee was born into a family that loved him, and that he was a hard worker who did everything he could to provide.

"He was 21 years old," Tripp said. "He was somebody's son, grandson and brother, and he was out there trying to make a living and pay his bills. He was killed over pocket change. Sad. It's a sad state of affairs that we're living in today."

A 21-year-old pizza delivery driver was killed over a few bucks and a pizza, according to Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

