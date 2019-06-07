Durham police chief, local leaders take stand against gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement leaders across the state joined forces Friday to take a stand against gun violence.

Police chiefs, sheriff's, lawmakers and advocates came together at Durham Police Department to show the area a united front working to stop gun violence.



"We will not stop until we curb gun violence--hopefully eliminate it--and do what we can to keep our communities safe," Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A day created five years ago in an effort to push for lasting change in America.

"Today leaders of the triangle are taking a strong, united stand on this issue--not just today, every day," Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

ABC11's Jonah Kaplan spoke with the leaders who stood up against gun violence Friday. He'll have a full report tonight at 6 on what they're already doing to combat gun violence and what they say needs to be done in the near future to solve the problem.
