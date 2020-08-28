Family of man shot 6 times by Raleigh police to speak after learning officer will not face charges

ABC11.com will carry the NAACP's press conference, which will include Collins' mother and step-father, starting at 10 a.m.
Representatives with the NAACP said Collins' family is devastated that the Raleigh police officer who killed their loved one will not face any repercussions.
The shooting happened on Pleasant Valley road near Glenwood Avenue on January 30. An autopsy report said Collins was shot six times.
Collins' mother, Gloria Mayo, previously told ABC11 that she learned her son bought a BB gun from Walmart. A woman at the shopping center called 911 when she saw Collins drop a gun and put it back in his pants.
Minutes later, officers arrived at the scene and saw Collins walking down the street.
On Thursday, DA Freeman detailed the interaction that ensued between Officer WB Tapscott and Collins, during which Tapscott said Collins pointed an object at him after running away from the officer.
Collins' family asked a judge to not release the body camera video from the incident.
"It is disturbing and I think something certainly that they don't want to be subjected to," Freeman said. "They don't want their larger family and friends being subjected to this being played over and over."
The judge barred it from being copied or broadcast but made it available for viewing upon request for transparency purposes.
WATCH: Ed Crump describes what the body camera video shows
Freeman's full report about the incident and why the officer will not be charged, can be read here.
"While this incident resulted in the tragic loss of Mr. Collin's life, this investigation has determined that the use of this force by Officer Tapscott was lawful and therefore criminal charges will not be pursued," Freeman wrote.