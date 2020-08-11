Gov. Roy Cooper to tour NC earthquake damage in Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Sparta, North Carolina, to tour damage caused by the Sunday morning 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The quake, which was the second strongest ever recorded in the Tar Heel state, caused significant damage to homes throughout the small mountain town.



Five aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the main earthquake. However, none of them were stronger than 2.2 magnitude.

Rumbles from the main quake could be felt more than 150 miles away in Raleigh and the surrounding areas.

Charlotte residents also reported feeling the Earth shake, with a church saying the shaking happened moments after reading about an earthquake in the Bible.

Emergency managers and personnel have been in Sparta since shortly after the quake to assess damage in the town of approximately 1,700 people.

Cooper is scheduled to be there Tuesday around noon.
