Jonathan Sander triple murder trial moves into 10th day of testimony

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Jonathan Sander's defense team is working to place seeds of doubt in the mind of the jury.

Sander pleaded not guilty to using a shotgun to murder his three neighbors--Sandy Mazzella, Stephenie Mazzella and Elaine Mazzella--in March 2016.

Prosecutors spent nearly two weeks going through evidence and having witnesses testify against Sander. They even played an hours-long video where Sander himself described to investigators how and why he killed his neighbors.

Sander now said that confession was not true. He said Sal Mazzella, the patriarch of the Mazzella family, is the real perpetrator of the 2016 slayings.

Thursday, Sander's wife took the stand to defend her husband. Sander was scheduled to testify, but when a judge asked him if he was going to take the stand he said, "I don't need to testify; the truth will come out."

Friday marks the 10th day of the trial. ABC11 will continue to stream it live online.

Thursday, April 4, prosecutors finished playing Sander's confession tape and wrapped up their case; Sander's defense team started calling witnesses

Wednesday, April 3, prosecutors unleashed their strongest piece of evidence yet: Sander himself confessing to the murders.

Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.

Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders

Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case

Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders

Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders

Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
