Jonathan Sander's confession tape finally entered as evidence in Wake County triple murder trial

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- "I know it was me." That confession was one of the last things jurors heard Wednesday in the triple murder trial of Jonhan Sander.
Sander pleaded not guilty in the March 2016 shotgun slaying of three of his neighbors: Sandy Mazzella, Stephenie Mazzella and Elaine Mazzella.
In an outburst earlier in the trial, Sander now claims Sal Mazzella, the patriarch of the Mazzella family who escaped the house without being harmed, is the person who committed the violent crime.
Thursday marks the ninth day of the trial. It will resume at 9:30 a.m. with prosecutors playing more of Sander's confession tape.
The investigator currently on the witness stand is the last one listed for the prosecution.
Once the prosecution rests, Sander's defense will be able to call its own witnesses--at least one of which will be Sander himself.
Wednesday, April 3, prosecutors unleashed their strongest piece of evidence yet: Sander himself confessing to the murders.
Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.
Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders
Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case
Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders
Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders
Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
