Jury unanimously recommends death penalty for convicted murderer Seaga Gillard

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for convicted murderer Seaga Gillard.



The death penalty has not been given to any person in Wake County in more than a decade.

Gillard was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of April Lynn Holland, who was pregnant, and Dwayne Garvey.

Police said the pair was gunned down in a room at the Best Value Inn in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley in December 2016.

The crime was caught on camera, but Gillard's defense team argued the video was blurry and it was impossible to be sure Gillard was the man on the video.

"At the end of the day, it was chaotic, it was random, I submit it was tragic, but it was not first-degree murder," Gillard's attorney Edd Roberts said.

The Center for Death Penalty Litigation has criticized Wake County for continuing to seek the death penalty even though juries in the county repeatedly reject it.

Attorney Elizabeth Hambourger, with the center, said Gillard's case is the tenth death penalty case in Wake County since 2008.

In each of those cases, the juries rejected the death penalty.
