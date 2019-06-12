Man pleads guilty to killing 3 Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015

Craig Hicks, 50, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.
Hicks is expected to receive three life sentences for the crimes.
During the court hearing, Hicks said he had wanted to plead guilty to the crimes since day one and get the death penalty.
Hicks says he “wanted to plead guilty on day one” and get the death penalty. @ABC11_WTVD— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 12, 2019
Hicks said he was unhappy with his legal representation, saying he didn't understand why it took four years for him to get a court appearance.
After pleading guilty, the state prosecutor was given the opportunity to state the facts of the case.
She started by describing the victims, who were all upstanding citizens pursuing their educational goals so they could further themselves and their community.
"These young people were proud to be Muslims, to be Americans and serving those in need," the prosecutor said.
She then turned her descriptions to Hicks. She said he was a professed atheist who abused women, loved guns and agreed with the ideals advocated by the men's rights movement.
Craig Hicks is a self proclaimed Atheist and a gun fanatic per state attorney. #threemuslimstudents— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 12, 2019
She also quoted Hicks' third ex-wife, saying she described him as "wearing a pistol the way that regular people wear glasses."
Wednesday's court appearance is happening live at this link.
RELATED:
3 Muslim students shot to death in Chapel Hill, neighbor charged
Judge orders documents in case against alleged Chapel Hill shooter Craig Hicks released to defense
Suspect in shooting of 3 students had 13 guns, stash of ammo
Initial investigations suggested Hicks killed the three students after a parking dispute at Finley Forest Condominiums, a housing complex east of the campus of the University of North Carolina.
Later, court documents revealed that Hicks had repeated run-ins with people of color at the housing complex, some of which included him flashing his gun in a threatening manner.
Hicks' trial was scheduled to begin in July. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry previously announced she would not pursue the death penalty against Hicks.