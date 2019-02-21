Mark Harris testifies that he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
After three days of testimony, Mark Harris took the stand in a North Carolina Board of Elections hearing dealing with possible election fraud in the 9th Congressional District race.



During his testimony on Thursday, Harris said he met McCrae Dowless, who was hired by Red Dome, in April 2017 after friends told him he could help with the election in Bladen County.

Investigators said Harris' campaign paid the firm $130,000 between July and November of 2018.

It's alleged that Dowless then paid workers to collect absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots, which is against state law.

State elections director, Kim Strach, said Dowless paid local people $125 for every 50 mail-in ballots they collected and turned in to him in Bladen and Robeson counties.

Harris claimed Dowless said, "we don't touch ballots and don't take ballots." He insisted that he understood Dowless' planned to solicit the absentee ballot request forms and follow up with voters to assist with information on the candidates.



He said Red Dome founder, Andy Yates, who ran the budget for the Harris campaign, never raised concerns about Dowless' use of funds or how he paid workers in the field.

Harris also lamented that no contract -- or written record -- was drawn up between the firm and Dowless.

His claims came just 24 hours after his son, John Harris, testified.

John's testimony contradicted what we've previously heard from political consultants connected to the Harris campaign.

John said he did, in fact, warn his father about McCrae Dowless.

However, he said his father was not part of the was not part of the absentee ballot scheme; he said his father was misled and lied to by Dowless.

In court, Harris' legal team turned over several last-minute documents to the court, despite what was ordered in the subpoena.

(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
