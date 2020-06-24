WATCH LIVE: 'Pose' stars join town hall on violence against transgender women

HOUSTON -- ABC13, our sister station in Houston, is presenting a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 25, highlighting the epidemic of fatal violence against Black transgender women and transgender women of color.

ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover will explore the sobering statistics behind these deaths, most of whom were Black transgender women, and how community activists and law enforcement are working to dismantle this culture of violence.

Panelists for the town hall will include:
  • Dominique Jackson, Elektra on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Angelica Ross, Candy on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Hailie Sahar, Lulu on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Elia Chino, founder/executive director of FLAS (Fundacion Latinoamericana De Accion Social)
  • Rev. Troy Treash, senior pastor, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church


In 2019, Texas led the nation in murders of transgender women of color. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 15 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means this year.

Watch the virtual town hall now in the video above on this page and on our connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtqtransgenderblack lives mattermurderlgbtq prideviolence against womenviolence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Outbreaks reported at 3 Wake Co. long-term care centers
LIVE | Durham Public Schools officials discuss reopening plans
Some NC law enforcemnent not issuing COVID-19 rule citations
Small businesses face uncertain future as Phase 3 delayed
Rocky Mount Confederate monument to be removed next week
'I don't feel safe:' Raleigh business owner may pull plug on downtown icon
Contact tracers work relentlessly to stop spread of COVID-19
Show More
NC Gov. signs law that helps clear some criminal records
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
Fayetteville drive-in movie theater kicks off on Friday
4 Durham demonstrators arrested for blocking Main Street
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News