Demonstrators gather in downtown Raleigh for 4th day in a row for George Floyd protest

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Protesters are gathering in downtown Raleigh for the fourth consecutive day.The protesters are part of a nationwide movement demanding change and racial equality in the United States of America.The protests come after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested days later and charged with third-degree murder. No other officers intervened. No other officers have been arrested or charged with a crime.At a media briefing Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper prefaced his remarks on COVID-19 developments by first addressing the Floyd incident and the subsequent protesting that has turned violent in some places, including in Raleigh during the weekend."To those lifting up their voices, I want to say I hear you, I am listening, and I want to help make the changes that we need," Cooper said.The governor denounced violence and said he will continue to provide state support as requested."George Floyd's brother visited the site of the murder and spoke yesterday," Cooper said. "He had a powerful message to those working in his brother's name: Stop the violence. End the destruction. Let's do this another way," he said.The governor added that peaceful protesters had an important message."We cannot lose sight of the reason nonviolent protesters are in the streets," Cooper said. "They are calling out the systemic injustices that black people ... have endured for generations."