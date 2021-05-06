Public funeral service held for two deputies slain in Boone standoff

The service is at the Appalachian State University Holmes Convocation Center in Boone.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A gunman who killed his mother, stepfather, and two sheriff's deputies died at the scene of the shootout. He had also attacked his father with a knife days before the April 28 shooting in Boone.
The shooter was identified as 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes. Family members had warned the county sheriff's office that Barnes was experiencing a mental breakdown and could be dangerous if approached.
When Barnes' mother and stepfather, Michelle and George Wyatt Ligon, didn't show up to work or respond to calls on Wednesday, Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were sent to 553 Hardaman Circle at 9:44 a.m. to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they saw two cars outside the home belonging to the family and suspected the couple was inside. After knocking on the door and entering the house, they were ambushed by Barnes.
After backup forces arrived, a diversion was created and a small rescue squad pulled Ward out of the house. A Boone police officer was hit by gunfire during an initial rescue attempt of the deputies, but was uninjured thanks to a ballistic helmet.
Ward got into a helicopter and was flown to a Johnson City hospital, where he later died. He was 36 years old.
Fox, 25, died at the scene and was in the house throughout the standoff.
