'It's devastating:' Storm damages Halifax County home, traps woman inside

Emergency crews told ABC11's Ana Rivera that the woman was stuck inside her Enfield home as heavy rain and wind ripped through the area.
According to the National Weather Service, the damage was caused by strong winds. However, officials said it is too early to tell if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.
The woman sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
Overnight, the home, which is located on Highway 48, was lifted off its foundation.
It was partially torn apart and items from inside riddled the front yard Monday morning.
We’re in Enfield in Halifax County. A house on Hwy 48 has been lifted off its foundation. Their belongings have been thrown out of the house. Dispatch tells us there was one woman in the house at the time. She is out and going to be okay. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/be6rrPKthT— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) April 15, 2019
The homeowner told Rivera that he had been in the home for more than 20 years.
"I'm just still shocked myself," Richardson said.
We just spoke with Mr. Richardson who is the owner of the home badly damaged in the overnight storms in Enfield. He walked around his home of more than 20 years in disbelief. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yZJaf9SYAX— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) April 15, 2019
A local reverend said he spent the morning driving through the area to check on residents.
He said so far, it appears that everyone is OK.
"It's devastating to me to see this house come off the foundation," Reverend Andrew West said. "Nobody got hurt; I thank God for it. That's all I can say is thank God because it could've been worse than what it was."