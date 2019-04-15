'It's devastating:' Storm damages Halifax County home, traps woman inside

A woman is recovering after being trapped inside of her Halifax County home during Sunday's severe weather.

Emergency crews told ABC11's Ana Rivera that the woman was stuck inside her Enfield home as heavy rain and wind ripped through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage was caused by strong winds. However, officials said it is too early to tell if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.

The woman sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Overnight, the home, which is located on Highway 48, was lifted off its foundation.

It was partially torn apart and items from inside riddled the front yard Monday morning.



The homeowner told Rivera that he had been in the home for more than 20 years.

"I'm just still shocked myself," Richardson said.



A local reverend said he spent the morning driving through the area to check on residents.

He said so far, it appears that everyone is OK.

"It's devastating to me to see this house come off the foundation," Reverend Andrew West said. "Nobody got hurt; I thank God for it. That's all I can say is thank God because it could've been worse than what it was."
