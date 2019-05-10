Testimony continues for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell charged with assault in Kyron Hinton arrest

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Testimony continued on Friday in the trial against Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Broadwell who is accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton in 2018.

He faces felony assault charges for his alleged involvement in Hinton's April 2018 arrest.

On Thursday, cellphone video, shot by Candis Cox, was played. It showed the night Hinton was assaulted.

Cox testified that she originally called 911 because a man was in the road with what appeared to be a gun.

"I thought it seemed as though the man's actions didn't warrant the response from the police," Cox said.

Broadwell's attorneys said Hinton appeared to be on drugs, and Broadwell was trying to protect his fellow officers.

Hinton's supporters said he long suffered from mental illness. He received an $83,000 settlement in February 2019 related to the April assault. A day later, he died of a drug overdose.
