Jonathan Sander trial: Digital forensics expert's testimony kicks off day 7

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A digital forensics expert will return to the stand when the triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander resumes Tuesday.
Warning: The stream is uncensored and may be considered graphic to some.
Tuesday will mark the seventh day of the trial. Sander stands accused of the shotgun slayings of his neighbors Sandy Mazzella, Stephenie Mazzella, and Elaine Mazzella in March 2016.
Prosecutors have meticulously laid out a case painting Sander as a sexual criminal and spurned business partner leading up to the night of the murders.
Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday morning with a digital forensics expert testifying about text messages and voicemails on the cellphones of the Mazzellases and Sander.
Prosecutors have previously hinted that their case will likely wrap up sometime this week. One major piece of evidence yet to be brought up in court is Sander's taped confession.
Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders
Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case
Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders
Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders
Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst
