Opening statements to be heard for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Opening statements are expected to be heard in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.
Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.
It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.
Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders.
In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. They believe the phone from Sander's home may help establish a motive.
