Crime & Safety

Opening statements to be heard for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors

EMBED <>More Videos

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Opening statements are expected to be heard in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.

Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.

It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.

Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders.

In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. They believe the phone from Sander's home may help establish a motive.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywake countymurdercourt case
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
NJ pizza shop owner starts program to provide free meals for veterans
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Wilson police investigating after 63-year-old man shot, killed in yard
Drugs, mobile phones delivered to UK prison inside dead rats
Show More
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
More TOP STORIES News