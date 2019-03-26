Crime & Safety

Drama in courtroom as trial begins for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors

EMBED <>More Videos

WAKE COUNTY N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial for Jonathan Sander entered day two, despite his outburst on Monday.

He is accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.

See below for a recap of Monday's court date.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Opening statements happened Monday morning in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.

But, it wasn't long until Sander was removed from the courtroom by deputies after he began yelling.

EMBED More News Videos

Opening statements happened Monday morning in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.



That outburst may have come as a surprise to the jury but not the courtroom observers. Before the jury was called in, the judge reminded Sander of his two previous outbursts that landed him in restraints during jury selection.



Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.

It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.

Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders. However, Sander's attorney said he will take the stand and deny committing the murders.



In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. It's unclear at this time how or if evidence found on that cellphone will be used in the trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywake countymurdercourt case
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Motel says woman paid for room used by escaped Nash County inmates
Lynn Keel makes first court appearance on charges he killed his wife
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
North Carolina gas prices are only going to rise, AAA says
Woman wins $150K in child support 50 years after divorce
Mass sickness at NC elementary school blamed on sympathy vomiting
Pollen to ramp up starting Wednesday
Show More
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
2.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Durham, Alamance counties
Mueller report: What comes next?
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run; Rock Quarry Road closed
80-year-old passenger dies in Durham crash
More TOP STORIES News