Crime & Safety

Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day

EMBED <>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Testimony will continue on March 29 in the trial of a Wake County man accused of shooting and killing his three neighbors.

Jonathan Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016, at a home near Wake Forest.

The prior day's testimony was critical for prosecutors but gruesome for jurors.

Jurors had to view diagrams and photographs while a crime scene investigator guided them through the bloody aftermath of the triple murder.

EMBED More News Videos



Testimony on March 27 included dash cam audio where Sander told investigators he was "a dead man" and testimony about the shotgun investigators said Sander used to commit the murders.

Testimony on the 26th was more subdued, as prosecutors played 911 calls from the night of the crime.

The trial began on the 25th and was marked by a dramatic courtroom outburst .

Prosecutors are expected to continue providing evidence well into next week. Once they rest their case, Sander's defense team will get its chance, which is when Sander himself is expected to take the stand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywake countytrialmurdertriple shootingcourthomicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Detective airlifted after being hit by truck on I-95 in Robeson Co.
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother is focus of ABC's 20/20
Loud noises heard on Capital Boulevard were military training
This house in Durham is a whopping 11,000 square feet
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets
Show More
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
Durham County deputies update handling policies after K-9 dies in hot car
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
More TOP STORIES News