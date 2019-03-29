Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day

Jonathan Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76, on March 25, 2016, at a home near Wake Forest.
The prior day's testimony was critical for prosecutors but gruesome for jurors.
Jurors had to view diagrams and photographs while a crime scene investigator guided them through the bloody aftermath of the triple murder.
Testimony on March 27 included dash cam audio where Sander told investigators he was "a dead man" and testimony about the shotgun investigators said Sander used to commit the murders.
Testimony on the 26th was more subdued, as prosecutors played 911 calls from the night of the crime.
The trial began on the 25th and was marked by a dramatic courtroom outburst .
Prosecutors are expected to continue providing evidence well into next week. Once they rest their case, Sander's defense team will get its chance, which is when Sander himself is expected to take the stand.