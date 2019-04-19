Perris torture case: David and Louise Turpin face sentencing for shackling, starving their children - WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5258740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Never-before-heard 911 call released as parents who tortured kids face sentencing.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- An emotional sentencing hearing was underway Friday morning for David and Louise Turpin, the Perris couple arrested in January 2018 for torturing most of their 13 captive children, in Riverside County.One of the couple's daughters, now an adult, made a victim-impact statement as a packed courtroom listened intently."My parents took my whole life from me but I'm taking it back," she said. "I'm going to college. Life may have been bad but it made me strong. I saw my dad change my mom. They almost changed me. I'm a fighter, I'm strong."Tears streamed downed the faces of each of the Turpin parents.One of their sons stepped to the podium and read a statement from one of his siblings before delivering his own remarks. None of the victims were identified by name in court."I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," he said. "I still have nightmares of what happened, including my siblings being chained up. But that is the past, and this is now. I love my parents, and have forgiven them for a lot of the things they did to us."The arrest came after one of the couple's daughters, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin, escaped from the family's home and used her brother's deactivated cellphone to call 911. A recording of that desperate 20-minute phone call was obtained by ABC News.Jordan is heard telling the dispatcher that her parents are "abusive," adding that her two younger sisters are "chained up to their bed.""Are you home-schooled?" the dispatcher asks."No, we don't do school," Jordan responds. "Our mother tells people we're home-schooled. Our mother tells people we're private school and she has a fake private school set up but we don't really do school. I haven't finished first grade and I'm 17."The parents, who pleaded guilty in February, are each facing possible sentences of 25 years to life. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said they will be eligible for parole after serving the minimum amount of time."Unless a parole board... decides they should be released, they will serve the rest of their life in prison," Hestrin said.Prosecutors said the Turpins abused 12 of their 13 children, some of whom were routinely shackled and beaten. The mother and father pleaded guilty to one count of torture and one count of dependent abuse as well as several counts of false imprisonment, child endangerment and adult abuse.