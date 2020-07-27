Family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to meet President Trump today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6342397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen in Washington, D.C. to meeting with President Trump, this is how the murdered soldier's family will work to bring change to the military.

"Not only does the family grieve, Houston grieves. The nation grieves," said @RepSylviaGarcia. The lawmaker questioned the inspection's report & asked when does the military investigate sexual harassment claims. I'll have LIVE reports this afternoon on #abc13. #vanessaguillen pic.twitter.com/J3OP1otsAF — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 29, 2020

The family of murdered Fort Hood soldier and Houstonian Vanessa Guillen will be in Washington, D.C., Thursday to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill.The legislation would allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment claims to a third-party instead of their chain of command.Guillen's family will join a march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House, where they will then meet with President Donald Trump.On Wednesday, Guillen's life and death commanded the attention of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee.Lawmakers held a hearing to review the results of an inspection into Fort Hood's handling of sexual harassment claims.Colonel Patrick Wempe with the U.S. Army Forces Command Inspector General told representatives their survey at Fort Hood showed soldiers trusted leadership to investigate claims of sexual abuse on base.When pressed by elected officials, he said a team returned to the military installation in central Texas."We did send a team back this week," said Wempe. "The last two days they've been inspecting the 3CR unit, Specialist Guillen's unit, because we weren't able to inspect it when we were first down there in late June and early July. I think you can appreciate in this form in particular. IGs operate by fairly strict regulations regarding the confidentiality we receive. We do that to protect soldiers and to protect units because we need them to talk to us. We need to protect them when they do. It would not be appropriate to talk details of 3CR specifically today, or at least great details. We did return to do the inspection the last two days."Wempe said the inspection feedback showed soldiers appeared confident in their willingness to report harassment on base.Lawmakers pointed out the trending hashtag #iamvanessaguillen as proof many in the Armed Forces simply do not trust leadership to handle those claims.Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Houston seemed skeptical about the inspection results. She said the results don't account for when a soldier confides in family or close friends, reportedly what Guillen did before her disappearance and horrific murder on April 22."Not only does the family grieve, Houston grieves, the nation grieves," said Garcia. "This is a topic that is very, very, very concerning to many, many people."Chair of The House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, said she'll introduce legislation in Guillen's honor. The details are not yet known.Garcia said she would back Speier's move. She also said she plans to lead a congressional delegation to Fort Hood next month."I want to say to the Guillen family that we are not going to let Vanessa die in vain," said Speier. "Every step will be pursued to find justice. There's legislation that will be introduced. Beyond that, I intend to lead a CODEL (congressional delegation) to Fort Hood within the next month. I invite all my colleagues to join me. We are going to continue to investigate this."