Durham gas explosion leaves 1 dead, 17 injured, destroys downtown building

WATCH: Durham community pitches in to help after deadly blast

EMBED >More News Videos The Downtown Durham community rallied in the hours after the disaster. Josh Chapin reports.

EMBED >More News Videos Robin Jarvy was driving past the building when the explosion happened.

EMBED >More News Videos First Alert Doppler shows a radar image of the gas explosion in Durham

Huge explosion near Brightleaf in Durham just now. Maybe gas leak. Window of The Federal, 2 blocks away blown out pic.twitter.com/XqTvoPFTd6 — Laura Sell (@LauraSell) April 10, 2019

Gas explosion at Main and North Duke in downtown Durham. stay out of the area, friends! pic.twitter.com/UMvGrUNppN — joshua tranen (@jtranen) April 10, 2019

An odor that smells like rotten eggs

Unusual noises coming from gas equipment

Dirt or debris blowing in the air

Persistent bubbles from wet areas on the ground

Vegetation/weeds near pipeline appears discolored or dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Search and rescue efforts will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the site of a building collapse in downtown Durham.The collapse was caused by a gas explosion which killed 1 person and injured 17 others, including a Durham firefighter, on the same day the Bull City celebrated its 150th birthday.On Wednesday night, Durham officials identified 61-year-old Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate Coffee Shop as the person killed in the blast.Durham Mayor Steve Schewel pointed out the timing during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, after calling the explosion and subsequent fire a "terrible tragedy.""I feel a real sense of loss and of grief," he said. "It's a very difficult day in that way. But I feel something else as well, and that is a tremendous sense of gratitude. I saw firefighters with their hoses...fighting that fire not knowing if there was another potential gas explosion."The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. at 115 North Duke St., a building that houses Prescient Co Inc. and Kaffeinate coffee shop.Authorities said it was caused by a contractor who hit a gas line.That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer. Panzer said an investigation into what happened will take place.A post on Kaffeinate's Instagram account around 2 p.m. said the owner, Mr. Lee, was still missing. Later that evening, Durham officials confirmed he died in the blast. A later post by Kaffeinate said the family would not have any comments for the media at this time and requested privacy.A Prescient company spokesperson told ABC11 that all of its employees are safe. "We are grateful to the first responders that are working closely with the local authorities," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were affected by today's incident."- 1 dead, 61-year-old Kong Lee- 17 injured (6 critically, 1 at UNC burn center)- 5 taken by ambulance to Duke Regional Hospital; 7 taken by ambulance to Duke University Hospital (others went to the hospital on their own)- 1 Durham firefighter seriously injured. The firefighter was identified as Darren Wheeler of Durham FD. He is out of surgery and is recovering from his injuries, a city spokesperson said late Wednesday evening- 1 Dominion Energy employeeThere were several Duke University employees injured from shattered glass, the university said."Many Duke colleagues responded quickly and admirably to get help for their injured co-workers," said Kyle Cavanaugh, vice president for administration and Duke's emergency coordinator. "The coordinated efforts among Durham officials, Duke Police, and Duke University Health System has been exceptional and helped address immediate needs and mitigate further impact."A search-and-rescue operation made up of a 35-member special task force was deployed to the site of the explosion soon after the fires were brought under control.In total, five buildings were involved. Rescue crews will use cameras, K-9 officers and larger machinery to search those buildings during the next few days.Officials will send out notices to residents and business owners to let them know when they can return to the area to retrieve property while search and cleanup efforts are underway.Durham officials said late Wednesday that West Village -Toms Building is not habitable. Residents who need a place to stay can visit Dominion Energy's Claims Operations Center located at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom (900 W. Main St.) to get a hotel voucher. The Claims Center is open until 11 p.m. It will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.A gas leak was first reported to Durham officials around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders requested backup from police and started to evacuate the building.During evacuation efforts, an explosion occurred at 10:07 a.m. and affected five buildings.Witnesses told ABC11 they smelled gas in the area before the explosion."I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner put a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."Dominion Energy said it shut off the flow of gas at approximately 11:10 a.m."All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you see the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell picked up smoke from the explosion on First Alert Doppler. She said wind in the area is blowing the smoke southwest toward Chapel Hill.Durham School of the Arts is located a few buildings down the street. No students were injured in the blast, but classes were dismissed early and canceled for Thursday."Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.The building where the explosion happened, 115 North Duke St. is historically known as the "Studebaker Building." Built in 1920, the building was home to a car dealership and then an auto parts store. According to Open Durham, the building was later part of a restaurant complex before being converted into various offices.Prescient Company leased the space starting in 2017. They are not the owners. It is owned by a West Coast real estate company called 2050 Bentley LLC. Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates are also located in the same building.Duke University said most Duke buildings in downtown Durham will be open Thursday, but those closest to the explosion site will likely remain closed."Duke is waiting for clearance from the city regarding the buildings that were impacted or closed today and will coordinate communications with affected units once decisions regarding access to those buildings has been determined. Plans are underway to secure temporary space where necessary for buildings that were damaged or will be inaccessible in the immediate future," a Duke spokesperson said. "Decisions about the status of worksites, temporary relocation or reassignment for those working in buildings that are closed will be made by the appropriate school or department management teams. Employees should contact their supervisors for details as appropriate."Some people in downtown Durham have reported having cloudy or brown water. The city said that is happening because of the extra demand being put on the system by first responders in the area.Several roads in the Brightleaf and downtown Durham areas are closed: West Main Street at Gregson Street; Morgan Street at Gregson Street; Main Street at Fuller Street; Morgan Street at Fuller Street; Duke Street and Chapel Hill Street; and Duke Street and Fernway Avenue.Gregson Street was reopened.Wednesday evening. PSNC Energy offers the following tips for knowing the signs of natural gas leaks:Indoor leaks:Outdoor leaks:If you smell natural gas or notice these signs, leave the area immediately. Do not attempt to find the leak. Do not turn on or off any electrical switches. Do not use telephones.Once outside and at safe distance, call 911 or (877) 766-2427